EG Group Serving Its Fall Pumpkin Spice Lineup

For a limited time, pumpkin spice coffee is available at the company's c-store locations hot, iced or as a cappuccino.

EG Group announced that it brought back its pumpkin spice lineup of coffees and pastries to locations nationwide to celebrate the start of fall. EG America’s family of more than 1,700 stores includes Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

The seasonal favorite pumpkin spice coffee is available at all locations for a limited time — a blend of subtle spices for a combination of flavors. Guests can enjoy the flavor in hot or iced coffee and cappuccinos. Additionally, at Cumberland Farms and Fastrac locations only (excluding Florida), guests can purchase apple cider donuts or pumpkin muffins now through the end of October.

“Our Pumpkin Spice coffee and fall pastries have been a seasonal staple for several years,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “With September being a busy season with school and work, we are excited to bring them back for Guests to enjoy on the go — whether stopping by for a cup of coffee or a quick bite to eat.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, U.K.-based EG Group is a major convenience retailer who has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs in excess of 44,000 colleagues working in more than 6,000 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Australia.