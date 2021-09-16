Love’s Expands Mobile to Go Zone Offerings

Love’s Travel Stops recently expanded its Mobile to Go Zone offerings, making Love’s a large selection of today’s technology on the highway. Love’s Mobile to Go Zone has offerings for professional and four-wheel drivers and is now available at over 400 Love’s Travel Stops across the country.

“While it’s known that Love’s carries the latest technology available for professional drivers, it’s not as well known that we have several options for the casual driver as well,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “From phone chargers to CB radios and everything in between, we have the technology our customers need to make their drive successful.”

The recently expanded Mobile to Go Zone selection features about 100 new items, including:

Bluetooth neckband earbuds

Quad wall chargers

Wireless charging pads for every phone type

Over-the-head Bluetooth headsets

Wireless in-ear headsets

GPS

CB radios

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people.