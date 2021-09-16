Smoker Friendly Raises $62K for JDRF

The Cigarette Store Corp. doing business as Smoker Friendly, participates, raised $62,oo for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Smoker Friendly has long been a supporter of finding a cure for juvenile diabetes. This year, the Boulder, Colo.-based chain launched two different campaigns run during July and August to support the cause. The first was a round it up at the register, or a ribbon purchase for diabetes, which took place in the stores with the Smoker Friendly team and customers.

The second was a silent auction and a short live auction at the annual Smoker Friendly Tobacco Festival & Conference last month.

“A giant thanks to the Smoker Friendly team, our manufacturing partners, and our wonderful and generous customers,” said Mary Szarmach, vice president of trade marketing and government relations for Smoker Friendly.

Smoker Friendly operates 181 retail locations, with a large variety of tobacco stores, premium cigar lounges, and locations that also include fuel, beer, wine and liquor.

Smoker Friendly also owns a Private Label Tobacco line and has an additional 710 licensee stores that participate in the SF Private Label program.