7-Eleven Teams Up WIth High School Band Froggy to Release New Music Video

Froggy — the riot grrrl punk rock band out of Doylestown, Penn. — bandmates Morgan, Brooke and Fiona caught the attention of 7-Eleven with the release of their song and smartphone-shot music video, “7-Eleven Nachos,” in January of this year.

Instead of just giving the video a reshare and a comment, 7-Eleven took their social response to a new level. To applaud Froggy’s creativity and honor their extreme love of nachos, 7-Eleven and Froggy worked together to produce a professional music video of the song — all on the convenience retailer’s dime. The “7-Eleven Nachos” video has officially dropped across 7-Eleven’s Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok channels.

Bandmates Morgan, Brooke and Fiona are rocking signature black leather jackets with a cheesy style twist. As an ode to the song’s original Instagram video, the video was shot at their hometown Doylestown 7-Eleven store, with local customers and the band’s personal friends and family appearing as extras.

“Froggy’s song is over-the-top enthusiastic about their love for 7-Eleven nachos,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Jarratt. “It perfectly personifies our ‘Take it to Eleven’ campaign that celebrates the wild ways our customers make us a part of their daily lives. The music video is our thank-you to Froggy for creatively celebrating something we both love.”

The video also celebrates the return of 7-Eleven’s new and improved nacho cheese, which brings back the traditional style and classic taste by popular demand.

“The song started for fun when we went to 7-Eleven one day to get Nachos,” said Brooke, Froggy bass player and songwriter. “It’s so cool to see that the brand actually loved it and wanted to film a professional video with us in our hometown.”

7-Eleven nacho-lovers can customize their tortilla chips with hot melted cheese and chili sauce, jalapeños, salsa, diced tomatoes, onions, and pico de gallo from the condiment bar at no additional cost.

Customers are encouraged to join 7Rewards for exclusive offers and other discounts. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases – including 7-Eleven Nachos.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.