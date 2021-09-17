CEFCO Location Opens in Kilgore, Texas

A Huddle House location will be connected to the store as well and is expected to open later this month.

CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the grand opening of its newest store, which is located at 1009 North Kilgore Street in Kilgore, Texas. A Huddle House location will be connected to the store as well and is expected to open later this month.

CEFCO customers will find a wide variety of hot and cold food items, including CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls, as well as hand-breaded fried chicken, pizza, breakfast sandwiches and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings. This store will be open 24 hours a day.

Conveniently located on Kilgore Street, this location has 55 parking spaces and a square footage of 6,054 square feet. It features seven MPDs, which include ethanol free fuel as well as diesel.

“We are excited to open our newest store in Kilgore and we look forward to serving and partnering with the local community,” said Dana Crick, regional vice president of operations. “In addition to the Huddle House, we are proud to introduce CEFCO Kitchen and its delicious made-to-order food offerings to the area.”

CEFCO operates over 200 locations in six states.