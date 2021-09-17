CHART Announces Sponsor Relationship With SparkLearn

SparkLearn joins CHART's current Silver partners, such as DiscoverLink, Inkling, Legacy Event Productions and others.

The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) announced a new sponsor relationship with SparkLearn, a communications and training platform helping hospitality companies streamline content delivery to their workforce.

“Hospitality trainers and human resources professionals are looking for the latest solutions in learning and development,” said CHART President Serah Morrissey. “SparkLearn’s adaptive learning approach provides a user-centric content and communications hub that engages and empowers organic skill building. This feature moves the needle on employee retention by giving team members everything they need to grow, strive and stay.”

“At its core, SparkLearn is user-centered in every way. We designed the platform to be intuitive — for the front-line worker and the trainer administering content. It is necessary to speak to various levels of understanding within the workforce. SparkLearn efficiently and effectively communicates content by meeting the user where they are on the knowledge path. We created SparkLearn to close the competency gap and get workers up to speed more quickly,” said Chad Udell, CSO of SparkLearn.

CHART currently has the following partners who support its mission:

Platinum: ServSuccess/National Restaurant Association and the America Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI)

Silver: DiscoverLink, Inkling, Legacy Event Productions, Schoox, Wisetail, World Manager, Restaurant Playbooks and SparkLearn

Bronze: Creative Restaurant Solutions, People & Performance Strategies, the Wine and Spirits Education Trust and Modern Training

Alliance: Dine Out for No Kid Hungry/Share our Strength, HR in Hospitality Conference, International Food and Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA), Multicultural Foodservice Hospitality Alliance (MFHA) and Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

With more than 600 members from more than 350 restaurant, foodservice and lodging companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning and performance professionals — from entry level to senior executive.