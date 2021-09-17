Love’s Supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Love’s has been raising money for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals for more than 25 years, raising more than $30 million in that time. But CMN is just one of the ways Love’s gives back to its local communities. In Oklahoma, each store has a donations budget to support a local non-profits and team members enjoy researching non-profits to give to every year. In addition, Love’s has an annual United Way employee campaign, it recently donated $100,000 to St. Christopher Trucker’s Fund, and it also supports Operation Homefront that takes care of veterans and their families. CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president for Love’s, to learn more.