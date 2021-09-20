Circle K Offers Customers Free Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day

Fall options such as Harvest Spice Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino will also be redeemable as a part of the promotion on Sept. 29.

Circle K will celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 by offering customers a free cup of hot or iced coffee. Providing 100% sustainably sourced blends across all its locations, Circle K offers consistently fresh coffee through their bean-to-cup machines, which allow customers to enjoy freshly ground coffee in every cup.

The National Coffee Association (NCA) reported last year that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever and lean towards convenient, on-the-go options. With convenience always being top of mind, Circle K looks forward to celebrating this holiday enjoyed by caffeine aficionados everywhere, offering customers a chance to get their coffee fix for free.

In addition to Circle K’s original freshly ground coffee, the convenience store will embrace the fall spirit with a variety of cozy seasonal coffee flavors such as Harvest Spice Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino that guests can redeem as a part of the promotion on National Coffee Day.

“At Circle K, we recognize that National Coffee Day is the perfect time for coffee enthusiasts everywhere to enjoy their favorite beverage. By providing our customers with a free opportunity to indulge, we are actively recruiting more people to discover the quality and consistency that our freshly brewed coffee delivers,” said Kevin Lewis, global chief marketing officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Customers can Text “FREE” to “31310” to receive a digital coupon for a free cup of coffee to redeem only on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at participating Circle K stores.

Circle K is Couche-Tard’s global brand outside of Quebec, Canada. Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.