Cliff’s Raises Funds and Awareness for Autism

Cliff’s Local Market and The Kelberman Center are teaming up for the second annual Autism Awareness Campaign, with a continued commitment to spread awareness and raise funds for autism within the community.

Throughout the entire month of October, all Cliff’s Local Market locations will offer symbolic puzzle pieces for purchase at their registers, as a charitable fundraising event for the Kelberman Center. Every puzzle piece purchased directly supports local children and adults with autism, granting them access to resources needed to reach their fullest potential.

Tara Costello, Kelberman Center executive director, thanked representatives from Cliff’s Local Market for their partnership and commitment to helping families in its community.

“Community partnerships are vital to sustaining programs and services at the Kelberman Center,” Costello said. “This commitment to helping children and adults and their families is a gift that will allow families to be connected with life-changing autism services now and for years to come. Thank you to Cliff’s Local Market and to the Clifford Family for making our friends, neighbors and family members with autism feel truly included and celebrated.”

Jim Clifford, owner and president of Clifford Fuel Company and Cliff’s Local Market, expressed his excitement for this year’s fundraising event.

“The Clifford team is thrilled to be joining the Kelberman Center for a second year, raising additional awareness and support for autism,” he said. “It’s truly inspiring to see the enthusiasm from our store teams and generosity from our patrons, working together to create positive change. We look forward to leading this year’s initiative and further supporting the exceptional work of the Kelberman Center.”

The Kelberman Center is the key provider of autism services for children, adults and families in the Mohawk Valley and central New York. They provide comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including: Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential and Recreation and Camp. The Kelberman Center’s goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism.

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 19 convenience stores located throughout the central New York Region. Cliff’s stores offer a wide variety of options with made-to-order fresh food selections, premium brewed coffee, hot pizzas and more.