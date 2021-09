Oui by Yoplait’s fall flavors are returning this year for a limited time, including Apple Pie, Pumpkin Caramel and the new Dairy Free Pumpkin Caramel.

Flavored with real spices, the fall flavors are on shelves now at all national retailers with a suggested retail price of $1.49 for the core products and $1.99 for the dairy-free option. All products are sold individually.

Oui by Yoplait

www.ouibyyoplait.com