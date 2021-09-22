Yesway Files for IPO

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Yesway — CStore Decisions’ 2021 Chain of the Year — has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock.

An application has been made for listing the Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “YSWY.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology and by implementing data-driven decision making. Yesway’s portfolio currently consists of 403 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska, including most recently, the 302-store Allsup’s Convenience Store chain.