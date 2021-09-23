GATE Petroleum Promotes Lucas Hildebrand to VP, Finance and Administration

Hildebrand has been with GATE for 15 years and previously served as corporate controller.

GATE Petroleum Co. has promoted Lucas Hildebrand to vice president, secretary and treasurer of finance and administration. In this role, Hildebrand is responsible for the financial reporting of GATE Petroleum Co. He also provides support for the company’s administrative functions and oversees the company’s banking relationships.

Hildebrand has been with GATE for 15 years, and previously served as corporate controller.

“Lucas has been a valued team member and leader in our organization for many years,” said Mitchell Rhodes, CEO of GATE Petroleum Co. “He brings experience, dedication and attention to detail to his new role. It is an honor to have Lucas continue to grow his career with GATE.”

Hildebrand received his MBA and B.A. of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of North Florida. He is also a certified public accountant. Hildebrand enjoys golfing, going to the gym and spending time with his wife and three-month-old son.

Founded in 1960 by Herbert Hill Peyton, GATE Petroleum Co. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, fleet and fuel services, car washes, hospitality, real estate, and construction materials.