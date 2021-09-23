Halloween Spending Expected to Hit $10.14 Billion — an All-Time High

An estimated 65% of Americans intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58% in 2020 and comparable with 68% in 2019 before the pandemic.

Halloween consumer spending this year is projected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

“This year in particular, we see an emphasis on Halloween spending from families,” said Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. “Not only are those with children intending to spend more on Halloween-related items like costumes, they are also getting a kick start on their shopping, with more than half planning to start their shopping in September or earlier.”

Some fun facts for the Halloween season:

82% of people — and 93% of young parents — plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

80% of Americans plan to trick-or-treat in 2021.

82% of people are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season.

79% of Americans say they plan to fill a Halloween candy bowl this season.

