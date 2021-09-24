Chevron Enhances App With Personalized Offers, Mobile Payments

In a move to enhance its mobile apps for Chevron and Texaco consumers, Chevron Products, a division of Chevron U.S.A., partnered with mobile commerce business P97 Networks.

The new collaboration, which affects more than 7,800 Chevron and Texaco retail stations across the U.S., enables personalized offers, mobile payments for fuel and EV charging, omni-channel marketing campaigns, and future functionalities aimed at facilitating contactless, frictionless payment transactions that are anticipated for the future.

“Chevron is dedicated to providing products and services for people on the go and continuing to address their needs in the retail of the future,” said Harry Hazen, Chevron senior manager of Americas Marketing. “Our collaboration with P97 strengthens that commitment — delivering a premium consumer experience at Chevron and Texaco locations by enabling our offerings with consistency, speed, consumer value and security.”

The announcement with P97 Networks also augments Chevron’s history of success when it comes to the Chevron and Texaco mobile apps, including collaborations with Venmo and PayPal on payment methods, as well as with Honda Innovations on a Connected Car digital experience.