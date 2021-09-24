How Can C-Stores Upsell Customers to Larger Packs of Beer?

Every season is beer season, each one with its own opportunities for upselling to larger packages of favorite brews. Window, in-store and at-the-pump signage is a retailer’s best friend for persuading customers to pick up 12- to 18-packs or cases so they will have their preferred refreshment on-hand for all occasions.

During the pandemic, larger packs and cases sold like gangbusters. You can create a sense of urgency any time by developing your promotional efforts around a “Don’t Run Out Before the Season Does” theme. The season could refer to sports, holidays, summer and barbecue.

Place signs on your cooler doors and on mobile coolers where single bottles and cans are sold directing customers to the beer vault for larger packages. If larger packages are value-priced in the store, post a sign on the cooler door suggesting that customers “Save in the Cave.” Follow through by posting signage for sale-priced items in the vault.

Make sure the most popular national, craft and local brands are always fully stocked in the cave. Large packages should be neatly stacked and illuminated by good lighting so customers can find the label they are looking for quickly and easily.

Separate the macro brands from the craft and local ones to promote browsing for something new. Highlight limited-time and seasonal offerings.

Signage in the snack aisles and foodservice areas (particularly where family-size meals and snacks are sold) can also sell more beer. Train register personnel to suggest visiting the vault for larger packages to customers who are checking out one or two bottles.

Finally, feature the “Don’t Run Out Before the Season Does” theme in your external print advertising when you showcase your best-selling brands and value pricing. And promote larger packages of best-selling beers in social media posts.