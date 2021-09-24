Van’s Kitchen Doubling Production

Van’s Kitchen is adding another shift to its production facilities to further service increased demand for its products. Currently operating one shift six days a week, Van’s is moving to two shifts.

“This is a nice position to be in,” said Van’s Kitchen CEO Theresa Motter. “With our business growing across the board in mass, grocery and convenience, and with expectations of continued growth, this commitment to our business and clients is timely.”

Van’s recently celebrated its 35th anniversary as a manufacturer and as it enters its 36th year, the company also anticipates adding new products to its current lineup to serve multiple channels of distribution.

“In speaking with retailers, we have found that many have expressed frustration and concern with the supply pipeline from manufactures,” observed Kay Segal, founding partner of the Business Accelerator Team. “As a matter of fact, a number of them have been placed on allocations for certain products. This move by Van’s Kitchen shows their continued effort as a committed partner to service the industry.”

Carl Motter, CSO of Van’s Kitchen, added the as the company continually works to provide its retail partners with the necessary supply of products that they need to service their customers. “Being proactive now by ramping up production capability ensures that we will continue to meet demand,” he said.

Retailers in the convenience-store segment can reach out to their appropriate regional broker — KC Krafts for the West; TCM (Total Convenience Marketing Inc.) for the East, Southeast and South; and CSM Sales for the upper Midwest — or contact Van’s Kitchen directly at www.vanskitchen.com. Retailers should also plan to visit Van’s Kitchen at Booth #6142 at this year’s NACS Show, Oct. 2-5 in Chicago.

Earlier this summer, as part of Van’s Kitchen National Egg Roll Day celebration on June 10, Van’s Kitchen donated $25,000 to No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S. Childhood hunger is a solvable problem.

Van’s Kitchen, the flagship brand of VAN Oriental Food, was founded in 1986 by Van and Kim Nguyen – immigrants from Vietnam. In 2014 the company was transitioned to their daughter, Theresa, and her husband, Carl Motter, who carry on the family-oriented, relationship-based tradition and lead the company as CEO and CSO, respectively.

Van’s Kitchen supplies over 5,000 supermarkets including Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart and hundreds of convenience stores nationwide.