Boldt Runners Corp. is launching a new lineup of Cannadips products nationwide called Cannadips Terpenes — terpene-infused pouches that are THC and CBD free as well as tobacco and nicotine free. The Cannadips Terpenes line is available in Cannadips’ signature, core flavors and are enhanced with individual terpenes (Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene and Limonene), each married to a single flavor profile and without CBD. This combination provides a unique experience that is both familiar to Cannadips and specific to the Cannadips Terpenes line.

Boldt Runners Corp.

[email protected]

www.cannadipscbd.com