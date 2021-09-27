Edibles Market Expected to Surpass $10 Billion in Annual Sales by 2025

This is one of the fastest-growing product types, according to Brightfield Group data, consistently capturing the third-largest share-of-shelf of all cannabis product types.

The cannabis edibles market is expected to surpass $10 billion in annual sales by 2025, according to market research firm Brightfield Group.

This is one of the fastest-growing product types, according to Brightfield Group data, consistently capturing the third-largest share-of-shelf of all cannabis product types. The maturing edibles category is starting to see some standardization, with 100 milligrams as the standard dosage in a single pack across state markets, and chocolate as the most popular flavor of edible.

So, who is the cannabis edibles consumer?

Brightfield’s Q1 2021 survey found the U.S. edibles purchaser tends to be younger, higher educated and have a slightly higher income. They are also more likely to have children and be a woman.

The edibles user is likely to fall in one of following persona groups established by Brightfield Group:

Daily Pain Attacker – Individuals that report using cannabis for pain and who use five or more days per week

– Individuals that report using cannabis for pain and who use five or more days per week Wake and Bake – Consumers who use cannabis multiple times a day and who report using just after waking up

– Consumers who use cannabis multiple times a day and who report using just after waking up Stressed Out Millennial – Millennials that report using cannabis for psychological reasons like anxiety, depression and insomnia

Edibles companies are getting creative to differentiate themselves and appeal to these consumer groups, Brightfield Group reports, such as with eye-catching packaging and unique flavor combinations. Plus, dosing and ingestion technology is attracting those looking for a consistent edibles experience.

Atypical dosages appeal to a wide range of edibles consumers. For example, a frequent user may opt for a 200-milligram edible, while an infrequent user may stick with two to five milligrams per dose. This also allows brands to spread across price points.

Lastly, Brightfield Group reports that distinctive messaging is key to creating and continuing brand loyalty beyond product attributes and features. “Successful edibles brands provide consistent products, memorable branding and focus on building long-term, emotional relationships with their customers.”