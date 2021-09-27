Love’s Offers $1 Coffee for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29

Love’s Travel Stops is offering customers any-sized coffee or hot beverage for the reduced price of $1 on Sept. 29 to celebrate National Coffee Day. When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love’s will donate $1 on their behalf.

“National Coffee Day is exciting because it’s our chance to reward our customers and improve kids’ health with donations,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “We appreciate our customers who are so generous with donating, even during difficult times.”

Drink options include:

Signature house or dark roast blend

Colombian or Brazilian blend

Rainforest Alliance pumpkin coffee

Cinnabon pumpkin cappuccino or any cappuccino flavor

Hot tea

Love’s annual CMN Hospitals campaign ends Sept. 30. Customers can further support CMN Hospitals by Rounding Up the Change or donating any amount at the register.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.