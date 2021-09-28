Shell Sponsors ESPN’s Football Town Showdown

Fans can vote for the best college football town across Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat through Oct. 9.

Shell Oil Co. is exclusively sponsoring ESPN’s Football Town Showdown (FTS), a social-driven competition giving fans the opportunity to vote on the ultimate College Football town.

ESPN’s Football Town Showdown engages fans, ignites friendly rivalries and brings football towns together. Through Oct. 9, fans can participate in the bracket-style social vote across Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. At the end of the four-round vote, fans will see which of the 16 best college towns reigns supreme.

“College Football is unlike any sport because of the fans. They’re enthusiastic about football, passionate about their school, devoted to their hometown and they want to be involved in all aspects of the game,” Andrew Messina, SVP of Disney advertising sales said. “We knew Shell was the perfect brand to help us bring this program to life across the country since they reach each of these towns and they know how passionate these fans are.”

As college football returns, fans are eager to reunite safely and celebrate their favorite teams.

“Our mission to make life’s journeys better rings true during college football season, as many will be taking a journey to their favorite football towns with friends and loved ones,” said Lisa Carr, CMO/GM NA of marketing Shell mobility. “With the biggest national fuel footprint and best loyalty program, we ensure football fans make the most of their journey by saving on fuel and snacks.”

Round one of voting was available on ESPN’s Instagram stories, which last 24 hours. Round two began Sept. 22 — fans voted via Instagram stories and Twitter through Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Rounds three and four will commence on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, respectively. For these rounds, voting will be available via Instagram stories, Snapchat and Twitter, which will take place from Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. and then again from Oct. 6-9 at 11:59 p.m.

Fans will be able to choose from the following towns: Ames, Iowa; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Athens, Ga.; Auburn, Ala.; Baton Rouge, La.; Blacksburg, Va.; Boone, N.C.; Boulder, Colo.; Clemson, S.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Madison, Wis.; Morgantown, W.Va.; Oxford, Miss.; Pullman, Wash.; State College, Pa. and Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“We are ecstatic to see this program come to fruition,” Sean Hanrahan, SVP of Disney advertising sales sports brand solutions said. “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to keep fans engaged with the sports they love, and we are confident that the Football Town Showdown will do just that.”

The Fuel Rewards Program at Shell is an easy way to help football fans lower the cost of traveling to games by paying less for fuel at participating Shell stations.