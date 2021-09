NuLeaf Naturals has launched its new Multicannabinoid oil and softgels. NuLeaf Naturals Multicannabinoid is a comprehensive formula designed to elevate consumers’ health and wellbeing. This daily blend contains several key cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and Delta-8 THC in a balanced profile to supercharge the endocannabinoid system.

