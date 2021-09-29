Skittles Welcomes Back Lime Candies

After nearly a decade banished in favor of Green Apple, fans of Lime Skittles will see the flavor return to its Five Fruity Flavors lineup.

Mars Wrigley and Skittles brand announced that, after an absence of eight years, its infamous Lime flavor candies are returning to the rainbow permanently in Skittles Original packs. Original Flavor packs featuring Lime will start popping up on shelves in October 2021 with national rollout over the next few months.

Since first introducing the Five Fruity Flavors in 1979, Lime was the staple green Skittles flavor until it was replaced with Green Apple in 2013, which broke the hearts of Lime fans everywhere. Since then, there has been a lively debate about which flavor reigns supreme, with the majority of fans vocal about their desire for Lime to return to the rainbow.

There have been more than 130,000 mentions from fans on social talking about Skittles Lime. Now, the Skittles brand is answering fans’ pleas by permanently bringing back Lime and returning Skittles Original packs to their full glory.

“It’s no secret that Lime has been a hot topic for Skittles fans since we replaced them with Green Apple back in 2013,” said Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager Fernando Rodrigues. “Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it’s time for Lime to return to the rainbow.”

Both Original and Sour packs of Skittles will now contain lime, joining orange, lemon, grape and strawberry. Fans can find Lime starting this fall across a variety of pack sizes including 1.8-ounce single packs and 3.6-ounce share size.

For more Skittles news and to hear what else the brand has planned to celebrate the return of Lime, visit @Skittles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or use #TasteTheRainbow to join in on the conversation.