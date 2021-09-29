Stewart’s Closes on Blueox Acquisition, Opens Two New Shops in New York

The newly rebuilt Stewart’s Shops have a larger footprint and offer additional fueling stations, parking, indoor and outdoor seating, plus a beer cave, expanded food bar and grocery sections.

Stewart’s Shops announced it has officially purchased the Blueox Neighborhood Market c-store chain based in Central New York. The stores are located in Fort Plain, Bridgewater, Mt. Upton, Norwich, Oxford and Hamilton, N.Y. The company rebranded these six Blueox stores to Stewart’s Shops and is opening three newly rebuilt shops.

“Our stores, and especially the people in our stores, are deeply embedded into our corporate culture, and it’s for that reason we sought a buyer whose priorities most closely aligned with ours,” said Blueox President Jared Bartle. “We believe most of our employees will not only continue employment with Stewart’s Shops, but they will also be provided additional growth opportunities and ownership.”

Stewart’s Shops recently opened new shops in Rexford and Ballston Spa, N.Y.; the new shop in Barneveld will be opening by the end of the month. One of the rebranded stores will be a Stewart’s Express Shop and the remaining five will be Stewart’s Shops. This asset acquisition of the Blueox stores allowed the company to increase its footprint further into Central New York.

“We look forward to this opportunity to further serve the Blueox market that they have served so well for the past three-plus decades,” said Stewart’s Shops president Gary Dake, “and we look forward to welcoming Blueox employees to the Stewart’s family.”

The newly rebuilt Stewart’s Shops in Ballston Spa and Rexford have a larger footprint and offer additional parking. There are more gas fueling stations, more parking and more outdoor seating. Inside, the stores received massive changes including indoor seating, a beer cave, expanded food bar and expanded grocery sections at each location.

Its construction team is currently working on seven remodels and seven rebuilds to round out 2021.

Stewart’s employs over 4,500 people and currently operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont.