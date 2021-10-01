7-Eleven Announces Deals for National Taco Day

Among the offers, customers can purchase one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app and get a second order free.

Participating 7-Eleven stores are celebrating National Taco Day on Monday, Oct. 4, with “grande” deals on their popular mini tacos.

7-Eleven is offering separate mini taco deals for in-store purchase and delivery orders. The one-day deals include:

10/$1 in-store — 7Rewards loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just $1 at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

BOGO via delivery — Customers can purchase one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app and get a second order free. They can enjoy 16 mini tacos for the price of eight.

7-Eleven mini tacos have a spicy beef filling that’s made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices and other flavors stuffed into mini-sized crispy corn tortillas. The folded-in-two taco shells lock in flavor, offer an appetizing crunch and are able to be eaten on-the-go.

“These bite-sized snacks offer big flavor, and on National Taco Day you can enjoy them at an even bigger value whether on the go, at home or even at work,” said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven product director of fresh foods. “As an ‘any time you need us’ food and beverage destination, 7-Eleven stands ready when hunger strikes with hot snacks and entrees, cool salads and fresh fruit, along with both hot and cold beverages.”

To celebrate National Taco Day, customers are encouraged to join 7Rewards for exclusive offers and other discounts. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.