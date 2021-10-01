October 2021 Issue: Creating Chestnut Market

As it crosses the 40-year mark, the family-owned, New York-based c-store chain has plans to reach 100 company-operated sites, all while rebranding, adding foodservice and elevating the next generation.

CStore Decisions October 2021 Digital Edition is sponsored by Invenco .

When Chestnut Petroleum Distributors Inc. (CPD) CEO Mickey Jamal started the business with his wife Kay in 1981, he could not have foreseen the changes to come over the next four decades.

“The first location we purchased was a repair shop that had two bays and a snack shop,” he said. “We offered some fresh coffee and very few other items. We built a relationship with our customers, and we started expanding our product line. In 1983, we converted the bays into a store.”

In the beginning, the company grew organically, store by store, and Mickey was soon joined by his brothers Sam, Sal and Cal as business partners. A few strategic acquisitions later, the company really started to take off.

Today, with a second generation at the helm, the New Paltz, N.Y.-based chain has 175 commission agent/dealer locations and 64 company-operated sites in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — with plans to hit 100 by 2025.