Reese’s Creates First Chocolate and Peanut Butter Pumpkin Patch

Thanks to the Reese’s brand, pumpkin picking will never be the same. The brand created a pumpkin patch filled with Reese’s Pumpkins.

Reese’s asked visitors which would they rather pick: an orange gourd full of seeds and pulp or a Reese’s Pumpkin coated in chocolate and full of peanut butter?

“When we think of pumpkins, we think of that chocolate and peanut butter perfection … so we wanted to find out if it was just us here at the Reese’s brand,” said Clark Boyer, Reese’s senior manager of Halloween.

The Reese’s team decided to engage in a friendly competition. What’s a more ideal spot for a pumpkin show down than at Krochmal Farms, a pumpkin picking paradise, located outside of Salem, Mass. – one of America’s favorite Halloween cities? Hence, the Reese’s Pumpkin Patch was born, and now pumpkin picking will never be the same.

“While we love our farm pumpkins, we can’t deny that we have a sweet spot for Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins,” said The Cave family, Krochmal Farms owners. “When the brand came to us to asking to see how Krochmal Farms’ pumpkins stacked up against Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, we were all ears.”

The brand wants to keep testing its claim that Reese’s Pumpkins are the official pumpkins of Halloween, so they are posing another important question: Where should they go next? Have the perfect location for the next Reese’s Pumpkin Patch? Customers can tell the brand where on Instagram by tagging @Reeses and using #ReesesPumpkinPatch. Fans can also visit www.hersheyland.com for more on how to make their own Reese’s Pumpkin Patch in your very own backyard.

