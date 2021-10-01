Rutter’s Launching Halloween “Spooky Berry” Spiked Slushies

Rutter’s is getting festive for Halloween this year! Following the success of their Red, Spiked, and Blue campaign, Rutter’s and Steel Reserve are partnering again this fall to bring “Spooky Berry” Spiked Slushies to customers throughout October.

The “Spooky Berry” will be a blackberry flavor, which all Spiked Slushies fans will enjoy! Spiked Slushies are a great treat for football parties, tailgating, and fall festivities! All flavors are available in 20 oz. individual cups, as well as 64 oz. and 128 oz. Party Bags!

“After the great response to our Red, Spiked, and Blue campaign, we wanted to keep the fun going into the fall,” said Sean Pfeiff, senior category manager. “We hope our customers will enjoy October’s feature, Spooky Berry!”

Rutter’s added Spiked Slushies to their Adult Beverage menu in 2019, and were the first convenience store chain in Pennsylvania to offer them. Customers can now get Spiked Slushies in 43 of Rutter’s locations throughout Pennsylvania. Each location will offer the “Spooky Berry” flavor, along with up to 9 additional spiked options. With that many choices, there’s something for everyone!

Adult Beverages sold at Rutter’s are only available to those 21 years of age and older with a valid ID. Spiked Slushies available at select Pennsylvania locations. Please have fun and drink responsibly.

Rutter’s operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.