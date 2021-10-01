The future of convenience retail is here – Subscriptions! Are you ready?

By Paula Thomas, Chief Content Officer at Liquid Barcodes

Subscriptions for our favorite products have always been popular and of course, they are also a powerful business tool that drives recurring revenue for brands across a multitude of industries – think Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple Music, and many more.

With astonishing success stories in 2020 like Panera Bread’s coffee subscription and the international launch of Circle K’s subscription-based car wash product proving the point, Convenience Store CEOs are increasingly experiencing their own “a-ha moments” with the realization that a subscription loyalty model is the game-changing opportunity for the convenience store industry to build sustainable customer engagement and loyalty like never before.

In many ways, subscription programs are:

Superb Value for Money: It makes customers feel smart about their purchasing decision – a monthly fee in exchange for unlimited benefits. Simple: Subscriptions allow customers to enjoy their favorite product or service without worrying too much about when, where, and how to do so every day. Simple as that! Quick: Customers can skip the line, convenience style. The transaction is digitalized and of course completely contactless and frictionless.

The new economy of subscriptions for Convenience Store Retailers will create recurring customer revenue, brand loyalty, and greater profitability. For us at Liquid Barcodes, we believe that the future of convenience retail is subscriptions. The time to act is now! Are you ready to ride this wave of change in consumer behavior? Whether it’s for car wash, coffee, fountain drinks, sandwiches, salads, or other products, we’re here to help.

Check out this free eBook and explore ways your convenience retailer can “skyrocket” with subscription programs.



