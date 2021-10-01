Wawa Offers Free Reusable Bags

The c-store chain is launching its 'Skip the Bag for Good' initiative in light of Philadelphia's single-use plastic bag ban.

As Philadelphia’s ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect for all retailers, Wawa is launching its Skip the Bag for Good Initiative to make the transition away from single-use plastic bags as easy and meaningful as possible for customers.

On Oct. 1, Wawa is kicking off the initiative by offering 1,000 free reusable bags, with a purchase, in every Philadelphia store, starting at 7 a.m. Moving forward, Wawa will offer Philadelphia customers a value-priced, 25-cent reusable bag as an option to use at Wawa and beyond, while encouraging customers to bring in their own reusable bags or skip using a bag altogether.

“We thank our customers for joining Wawa and the city of Philadelphia in our journey to ‘skip the bag for good’ as we work together to keep our community safe, scenic and sustainable,” said Becky Altemus, Wawa’s director of operations for its Philadelphia stores. “Shopping with a reusable bag is a change of habit for many people that can reduce our long-term impact on the environment, and we are excited to do our part to support our community.”

As part of its Skip the Bag for Good initiative, Wawa will work to educate both customers and store associates on the new legislation, as well as the impact single-use plastic bags have on the environment and the benefits of reusable bags.

Beyond the mandate from the city of Philadelphia, and as part of Wawa’s long-term commitment to protecting the environment, Wawa will continue to take steps to reduce single-use plastic bags consumption in all stores.

Based in Wawa, Pa., Wawa operates more than 930 convenience retail stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.