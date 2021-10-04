Blueberry-Acai and Mango-Peach Fruit and Yogurt Snacks

PIM Brands is adding two new flavors to its creamy Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks products mix, with the introduction of Welch’s Blueberry-Acai and Welch’s Mango-Peach Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks. Welch’s Fruit ‘n Yogurt Snacks are available at select retailers nationwide, in a range of packs and size formats, including:

18-count boxes available in Strawberry with 0.7-ounce Inner Pouches (suggested retail price (SRP): $6.39)

Eight-count boxes available in Strawberry, Blueberry-Acai and Mango-Peach with 0.7-ounce Inner Pouches (SRP: $3.39)

1.8-ounce tube packs available in Strawberry, Blueberry-Acai and Mango-Peach in 10-count Retail Ready Displays (SRP: $2)

Four-ounce peg bags available in Strawberry and Blueberry-Acai (SRP: $2.35)

