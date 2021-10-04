Chocolate Porter Collaboration

D.G. Yuengling & Son announced the highly anticipated return of its beer collaboration with Hershey’s. The Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is now available in bottles and on draft. At a 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling’s nearly 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the taste of Hershey’s chocolate. The limited-edition, seasonal beer uses Yuengling’s brewing expertise to blend Hershey’s chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth and rich chocolaty finish.

