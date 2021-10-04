PFSbrands Names Hutchison VP of Business Development

Leading foodservice provider PFSbrands has promoted Mason Hutchison of St. Louis to the position of vice president 0f business development. Since joining PFSbrands in 2019, Hutchison has been instrumental in building relationships with key wholesalers and retailers, driving innovative technology solutions, and promoting regional growth through new accounts.

As VP of business development, he will expand on those successes as he oversees all aspects of business development, including leading a team of 23 in the department.

“It is fantastic to be able to promote an internal candidate into this position that is so critical to the future growth of our company,” said PFSbrands founder and CEO Shawn Burcham. “Because of Mason’s global ownership thinking approach and because of the importance of his new position, he will also be joining our senior leadership team (SLT).”

In 2021, Hutchison played a key role in driving the rapid growth of the company’s new pizza programs: Hangar 54 Pizza (franchise) and Wingman Pizza (license). In just nine months, more than 150 accounts were sold, out of which 100 are already open. The 100% employee-owned company now has over 1,825 foodservice accounts.

“What attracted me to PFSbrands was our shared passion for bringing innovative technology and processes to foodservice,” said Hutchison. “The coming growth of this company is huge, from continuing to grow our brands in grocery stores and convenience stores to launching Champs Chicken in freestanding locations. I can’t wait to see what our team of employee owners will continue to do to help our retailers be more successful than ever.”

Hutchison earned a Master of Science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, where he served as a student assistant coach for the men’s basketball team. That competitiveness and teamwork-mindset then fueled his 17-plus years of success in sales and business development, including sales leadership positions at Crown Poly and Aperion, a division of Hussman.

Hutchison will be attending NACS with PFSbrands on October 6-8. PFSbrands invites attendees to stop by booth #4938 to visit with him.

Headquartered in Holts Summit, Mo., PFSbrands is the parent company of foodservice brands, including Champs Chicken, Hangar 54 Pizza and BluTaco. These turnkey hot food programs, along with several other of the company’s recognizable license and private-label brands, can be found in over 1,800 convenience stores and supermarkets across the United States. PFSbrands is 100% employee owned and is dedicated to helping you be successful in work and life.