CEFCO Launches Web Pay at Pump

Temple, Texas-based CEFCO Convenience Stores launched its web-based pay at pump capabilities using CEFCO’s digital wallet across the convenience retailer’s network of stores. CEFCO said in a statement that the new payment capability, in partnership with digital fuel and retail technology consultants Stuzo, is an industry first for any convenience and fuel retail operator.

The innovation enables CEFCO Rewards members to securely purchase fuel and car washes via a fast and frictionless web experience, using the CEFCO digital wallet and payment method of their choice.

The new experience empowers program members to enjoy the full benefit of personalized offers and promotions through the CEFCO Rewards digital payments capability without needing to download the CEFCO Rewards mobile app. The seamless cross-channel loyalty, payments and customer experience capabilities, powered by Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite, are helping CEFCO acquire more program members and engage with those members via personalized payments capabilities.

“Providing our customers with choice and flexibility in how and where they pay, especially with more seamless options that remove contact from the payments experience, is a priority for CEFCO,” said CEFCO CIO Lorne Brockway. “Ensuring all payments experiences offered to our customers – including our newest fast, easy, web-based option – are seamlessly connected with our CEFCO Rewards program makes our CEFCO Rewards program that much easier to use for our valued program members.”

Stuzo Vice President of Strategic Accounts Carly Deitrich explained that delivering intuitive, optimized member experiences that seamlessly integrate loyalty and payments across channels is a top priority for her company. “We’ve heard from CEFCO’s customers that they are very busy and anything we can do to help them get in and out faster and easier, with less friction and contact, goes a long way in providing them an exceptional experience,” Deitrich said.

As a strategic partner to Stuzo, CEFCO is utilizing Stuzo’s full Open Commerce product suite, including Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience, which brings loyalty and payments programs to life via cross-channel member engagement – SMS, web, mobile apps, etc.

CEFCO Convenience Stores is one of the top 40 largest in the convenience retailing industry, operating more than 200 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida, employing more than 2,500 team members.

Stuzo helps convenience and fuel retailers activate more customers and data in real-time, with the goal of leading to more visits, more gallons and bigger baskets. Stuzo’s managed services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce, and mobile/web storefront solutions.