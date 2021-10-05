NACS Show Kicks Off in Chicago

The first day of the 2021 NACS conference featured education sessions on topics including self-checkout, private label trends and 'gas station gourmet' foodservice.

The 2021 NACS Show, Oct. 5-8, kicked off in Tuesday in Chicago at McCormick Place Convention Center.

Tuesday’s education sessions ran from 12 p.m. through 3:30 p.m., followed by the Opening General Session featuring Jennifer Powers.

Meeting Consumers Where They Are — Everywhere

In one of the first sessions of the day, Matt Miller, global solutions manager at NCR, and Sammy Gupta, product manager at La Plate. Md.-based Wills Group’s Dash-In Food Stores, spoke about technological changes in the industry. Today’s consumers expect to purchase and receive products in a variety of ways, they said, making i-store, curbside, app availability and delivery options a must.

“The one consistent thing right now in the space is change,” said Miller. “Our consumers are really changing the way that they interact with us, and we need to address that.”

This includes self-checkout, which, according to NCR, 62% of c-store operators plan to invest in in because of anticipated increase in family road trips. And three out of four consumers are more likely to use self-checkout at stores today.

Dash In is currently piloting self-checkout at some of its stores, which, among its benefits, has led to a drastic reduction in wait times, Gupta said. “Everything became seamless.”

Fortunately, its customers are loving the change, too. “I would say 99% of customers love self-checkout,” Gupta added.

Miller stressed that self-checkout is not a replacement for labor. Rather, it’s an addition.

“We’re looking to add to the workforce,” Gupta agreed. “We’re not looking for this to take over the workforce.”

Private Label Trends

In the NACS session “Private Label Trends,” Todd Maute, partner at CBX, and Jaime Daley, VP of strategy at CBX, spoke about the ways convenience retailers can grow their private brand program in 2021 and beyond.

Retailers must look to target existing and potential customers in a much more strategic way, they said. The three key core items in this strategy include knowing your customer, building a brand and innovating and promoting that brand.

“It really starts with a foundation of understanding who your customer is,” Maute stressed.

He spoke about some c-store chains and other retailers who are doing a stand-out job, including Kum & Go, with its new foodservice program, as well as Wawa, which does a “phenomenal job” with its overall brand personality, as well as its foodservice options and seasonal items.

One key factor for retailers is understanding trends and “sometimes leading those trends,” he added, pointing to plant-based foods and seasonal offers. Whole Foods’ 365 brand, for example, saw a market for health-conscious, private-label options like dairy- or gluten-free before the mainstream.

Other times, success in private-label means solving an unmet need — for example, take-home dinners during the pandemic.

“What’s important to the customer, and what needs do they have?” Maute asked the audience. “Implement private label strategies today for greater resilience tomorrow.”

4 Ways to Stand Out as a Small Operator: Tips From the Gas Station Gourmet

In this foodservice-focused session moderated by Kim Stewart, editorial director at NACS, Al Hebert, aka, the Gas Station Gourmet, shared some memorable meals from his culinary journeys exploring small convenience stores across the country.

Hebert’s keys to standing out as a small operator, whether that’s competing against the quick-serve restaurant down the street or a big chain, start with being a community hub.

And what creates the community hub?

Customers look forward to coming in.

It feels like their place.

Take an active role in community projects.

You’re there when needed.

“A lot of this is your staff and you making people feel like this is a great place to be,” he said.

Hebert pointed to Latitudes c-store in Rio Rancho, N.M. as prime example, which started this process by simply asking its customers what they want from their neighborhood c-store.

“(The owner) turned it into a little lounge,” Hebert said. “He put sofas, televisions and a fireplace in there. … Next thing you know, local politicians are coming in and saying, ‘hey can I meet with constituents there?'”

Ultimately, they wanted somewhere comfortable to gather.

“People connect in the store, and that’s what you want,” he said. “It can happen in your store, too.”

Marketing calls and hosting events are a few strategies to bring customers in, he added. The Corn Crib in Shelby, Iowa, for example, does an open mic night, where more than musicians show up to play.

“They’re in your store, they’re buying your stuff, they’re trying your food,” Hebert said. “Their families come in. You may not want to hear them play, but their families do.”

At The Czech Stop in West, Texas, kolaches are the big draw. “They sell 104,000 kolaches every seven days, 620 kolaches every hour.,” Hebert said. “You can go there at 2 in the morning and buy a fresh kolache.”

Hebert also stressed the important of clean restrooms — and provided a few cautionary examples he’s run into over the years. Ultimately, he said, it’s all about making your store a place where your customers want to be.

Opening General Session Featuring Jennifer Powers

Tuesday wrapped up a with generals session from coach, speaker and best-selling author, Jennifer Powers, who shared tools to react to changes and shifts better and to view all in a more positive light.

“One simple truth,” she said. “Things don’t happen to you or against you. Things just happen. It’s how you react to those things that gives you control. Your reactions equal your reality.”