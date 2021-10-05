Hemp Gummies With Natural, Functional Ingredients

Utilizing HempFusion’s proprietary broad-spectrum hemp extract, the company’s new gummies feature natural functional ingredients. Its Elderberry CBD Immune Support Gummies include 10 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD and 100 milligrams of elderberry extract. And its Summer Cherry Gummies are a sweet and tart flavor with 10 milligrams of HempFusion’s broad-spectrum CBD.

HempFusion’s CBD gummies retail in 30-count package for $29.99 and six-count packages for $9.99. Single count packages, priced at $3.49, will be available at c-stores. They contain no THC (tested to be less than .01%), are vegan and free of gluten, gelatin, as well as artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners.

HempFusion

www.hempfusion.com