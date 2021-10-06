Hershey TV Series, Theme Park Make It Halloween HQ

Four-part TV series on Food Network centered around Hersheypark theme park help make chocolate and Hershey, Pa., the stars for spooky season.

The Hershey Co. will have a lot to celebrate this Halloween season, starting with a TV miniseries based around chocolate and Hersheypark.

“Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark” debuted on Food Network on, Sept. 27, featuring not only the confection company’s hometown, as well. As the star of the show and one of the top Halloween destinations, Hershey, Pa., is for a limited time only offering chocolate lovers unique new twists on iconic Hershey treats inspired by the show.

Officially announced last month by Food Network, “Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark” is a new four-episode series featuring skilled pastry chefs who enter Hersheypark after dark to create mind-bending chocolate showpieces to compete for a year’s supply of Hershey’s candy, a Hersheypark vacation and a $10,000 cash prize.

Host Sunny Anderson challenges contestants to take chocolate creations to the next level, using Hershey favorites such as Reese’s Pieces and Twizzlers Twists within Hershey’s largest candy store, Chocolate World, while riding coasters and completing challenges in Hersheypark. And once the clock runs out, judges Ralph Attanasia and Maneet Chauhan determine which contestant masterfully molded their favorite Hershey treats into a true work of art, crowning a champion at the end of each episode.

“Showcasing the best of what Hershey, Pa., has to offer – from Hershey’s Chocolate World to Hersheypark – on Food Network has been a unique special experience that only Hershey can provide,” said Suzanne Jones, vice president of The Hershey Experience. “The most exciting part is that people can actually experience their favorite parts of the show in real life, right here in Hershey, Pa.”

As one of the top Halloween destinations in the country, Hershey, Pa. is offering something for everyone, both on and off the screen! Here are a few things happening at The Sweetest Place on Earth this Halloween season:

Halloween in Hershey

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey After Dark S’mores & Melted Hot Chocolate: Visit Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction for a giveaway of an epically crafted s’more and cup of melted hot chocolate – inspired by experiences from the show, for a limited time, beginning Sept. 24.

Visit Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction for a giveaway of an epically crafted s’more and cup of melted hot chocolate – inspired by experiences from the show, for a limited time, beginning Sept. 24. “Live on Set!” Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark Photo Opportunity : Visit Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction and snap your picture behind an exact replica of the set from Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark. Make sure to share it on social with #HersheysAfterDark #Chocolate World.

: Visit Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction and snap your picture behind an exact replica of the set from Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark. Make sure to share it on social with #HersheysAfterDark #Chocolate World. Hersheypark In the Dark: Experience your favorite Hersheypark coasters and dozens of family friendly rides this Halloween with special “in the dark” experiences every weekend from Oct. 15-31.

Experience your favorite Hersheypark coasters and dozens of family friendly rides this Halloween with special “in the dark” experiences every weekend from Oct. 15-31. Trick or Treat in Hershey: Enjoy 13 sweet stops along the Trick or Treat Trail that winds from Hershey’s Chocolate World to The Boardwalk At Hersheypark. Children 12 and under are invited to visit each stop once for sweet treats – costumes are welcome!

Enjoy 13 sweet stops along the Trick or Treat Trail that winds from Hershey’s Chocolate World to The Boardwalk At Hersheypark. Children 12 and under are invited to visit each stop once for sweet treats – costumes are welcome! Reese’s Candy Converter: After making a splash in 2018, the Reese’s Candy Converter has found its home in Hershey, Pa. Make your peanut butter and chocolate dreams come true this year by “converting” your Halloween candy at Hershey’s Chocolate World, every weekend from Oct. 15-31.

After making a splash in 2018, the Reese’s Candy Converter has found its home in Hershey, Pa. Make your peanut butter and chocolate dreams come true this year by “converting” your Halloween candy at Hershey’s Chocolate World, every weekend from Oct. 15-31. Visit Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World online for more information and to find out what else is in store this Halloween!

Hershey also wants folks who didn’t get to try the latest products from Hershey last year to be sure that Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins Snack Size, Reese’s Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, KIT KAT Witch’s Brew, Hershey’s Kisses Vampire Chocolates, Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Fangs are in your candy bag this Halloween season!

Headquartered in Hershey, Pa., the Hershey Co. has approximately 17,000 employees around the world has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.