KRS Partners With Tortoise Zero-Emissions Sidewalk Delivery Robots

KRS, a leading convenience chain solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership to resell and distribute 500+ Tortoise’s remote-controlled sidewalk delivery vehicles to empower their convenience chain customers to grow their business with affordable,

zero-emissions same-day last mile delivery. KRS offers retailers a one-stop shop integrated solution for loyalty and ecommerce that Tortoise’s brandable robots naturally slot into.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the team at Tortoise to offer this sustainable and economical last mile solution for convenience retailers,” says Pat Lewis, founder and CEO of KRS. “Integrating low-cost curbside pick-up and delivery is essential for convenience retailers to keep growing as consumer behaviors rapidly evolve.”

Tortoise’s remote-controlled robotic delivery solutions empower leading retailers to make last mile same-day delivery affordable, reliable, and sustainable. Each Tortoise delivery robot can carry 150+ pounds of goods as it safely navigates sidewalks and bike lanes at low speeds. Goods travel in secure insulated containers with Bluetooth locking that is also controlled by the remote driver.

“KRS, a beloved convenience industry innovator, is a fantastic partner to bring Tortoise’s zero-emissions robotic delivery technology to convenience retailers nationwide. We’re particularly excited to leverage the flexibility of our vehicles to quickly deploy zero-emissions last mile delivery in a wide variety of communities that have convenience retailers that are powered by KRS” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Tortoise co-founder and president.

To learn more about the robot technology, visit www.tortoise.dev