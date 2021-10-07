Core-Mark Unveils Comprehensive Beverage Program

My Daily Crave offers dozens of customized, pour-your-own drink options that address every possible consumer taste and craving.

To better capitalize on the growing ready-to-drink beverage trend, Core-Mark International is launching My Daily Crave, a comprehensive in-store beverage program offering dozens of customized, pour-your-own drink options that address every possible consumer taste and craving. As consumer preferences for ready-to-drink beverage options continue to broaden, analysts predict the market will increase by more than 6% annually through 2026.

My Daily Crave, which will be unveiled Oct. 6-8 at the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago, provides convenience retailers with the ability to activate a branded, one-stop-shop for a wide variety of self-pour beverages. Depending on store size and demographics, retailers can choose to provide a few, several or all available drink options.

The complete solution for a My Daily Crave beverage destination includes:

Coffee

Cappuccino

Cold brew

Iced coffee

Bean to cup

Iced teas

Lemonade

Bubblers

Frozen drinks

Plus, My Daily Crave includes the latest in dispensed beverage equipment, as well as numerous varieties of flavored syrups, creamers, sweeteners and toppings. To create My Daily Crave, Core-Mark is partnering with some of the leading suppliers in the beverage industry: Ronnoco Coffee Company, Monin Gourmet Flavorings, International Delight, Sunny Sky Products and Sugar Foods Corporation.

“Consumers are eager to try beverages that are easily personalized, with variety and condiments, so they can have their drink, their way,” said Jac Moskalik, corporate director of fresh food and foodservice at Core-Mark. “With My Daily Crave, we’re giving convenience retailers innovative offerings to help make each store a high-growth food and beverage destination, every hour of the day.”

To develop My Daily Crave, Core-Mark has drawn on proprietary and secondary research that has identified a number of evolving consumer trends with respect to their beverage behaviors. For instance, consumers are currently more likely to drink coffee away from home, to drink iced coffee, to use plant-based beverage options, and to use two or more condiments in their drinks.

Besides the beverage and accoutrement options, Core-Mark has also developed recipes for specialty drinks that consumers may access using QR codes or in-store, spiral-bound recipe displays. Plus, the My Daily Crave program is available for retailers to review, in-depth, at Core-Mark’s Center of Excellence (COE), a facility enabling convenience retailers to immerse themselves in the retailing experience and drive new ideas, products and solutions to grow their businesses.

For those attending NACS Show 2021, Core-Mark is featuring My Daily Crave along with highlighting programs within their fresh, foodservice and technology solutions portfolio. The Core-Mark booth is located in the McCormick Place South Building / Hall A (Level 3) Booth #5331.

Founded in 1888, Core-Mark, part of Performance Food Group’s family of companies, offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.