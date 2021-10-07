Jared Scheeler Named NACS Chairman

As NACS chairman, Scheeler also leads the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association.

Jared Scheeler, CEO of The Hub Convenience Stores, has been named the 2021-22 NACS chairman, beginning his term following the NACS Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 5 during the NACS Show in Chicago.

The NACS Show is the premier global event for the convenience and fuels retailing industry. The NACS Show, which takes place Oct. 5-8 at McCormick Place in Chicago, features four days of general sessions, 40 education sessions and more than 1,200 exhibiting companies in a 400,000-net square foot expo.

The Hub Convenience Stores is a growing chain of six stores operating in western North Dakota’s Bakken oil region. The company has established itself as the first upscale convenience chain based in North Dakota with a strong focus on foodservice and healthy food and snack options. The Hub operates their proprietary food concept called Hub Café and is also a franchisee of Godfather’s Pizza.

Scheeler began his career in the convenience industry in 1998 while attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. He held multiple roles with Minneapolis-based Bobby & Steve’s Auto World prior to founding The Hub in 2014. Scheeler has been an active partner with the Minnesota Service Station Association as well as the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association. In 2013, National Petroleum News named him National Legislative Leader of the Year. In 2015, The Hub won the North Dakota Division of Vocational Rehab Regional Employer of the Year. Scheeler also coaches junior high school basketball and is an avid volunteer for Trinity Catholic Schools, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Special Olympics.

As NACS chairman, Scheeler also leads the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association. Committee members are:

Vice Chairman, Treasurer: Don Rhoads, The Convenience Group LLC (Vancouver, Wash.)

Vice Chairman, Strategic Communications: Ken Parent, Pilot Flying J LLC (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Vice Chairman, Legislative: Andy Jones, Sprint Food Stores Inc. (Wrens, Ga.)

Vice Chairman, Member Services: Lisa Dell’Alba, Square One Markets Inc. (Bethlehem, Pa.)

Vice Chairman, Research and Technology: Chuck Maggelet, Maverik Inc. (Salt Lake City)

Vice Chairman: Victor Paterno, Philippine Seven Corp. dba 7-Eleven Convenience Store (Mandaluyong, Philippines)

Vice Chairman: Brian Hannasch, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (Laval, Quebec)

2020-21 NACS Chairman Kevin Smartt (TXB) and 2019-20 NACS Chairman Julie Jackowski (Casey’s) also serve on the Executive Committee.

During the meeting, NACS also named new retail members to its Board of Directors:

Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO Express Inc. (Franklin, Tenn.)

Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA (El Dorado, Ark.)

Terry Gallagher, president of Gasamat Oil Corp/Smoker Friendly (Boulder, Colo.)

Doug Haugh, president of Parkland USA (Charleston, S.C.)

Raymond Huff, president of HJB Convenience Corp. dba Russell’s Convenience (Lakewood, Colo.)

Jigar Patel, CEO of Hari 1 LLC, dba Fish River Food Mart (Fairhope, Ala.)

During the NACS Show, the NACS Supplier Board also named new leadership and members. Brent Cotten, senior director, customer and industry affairs at The Hershey Co., was named 2021-22 NACS Supplier Board Chairman.

In addition, Kevin Farley, chief operating officer of GSP, has been named chairman elect and five new members were elected to the NACS Supplier Board:

Tony Battaglia, senior director of sales and industry affairs at JUUL Labs

Matt Domingo, senior director external relations at Reynolds

Danielle Holloway, senior director industry engagement at Altria Group Distribution Company

Jim Hughes, vice president, convenience at Molson Coors Beverage Company

Sarah Vilim, director national retail sales, convenience retail at Keurig Dr Pepper

A member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 30-member Board of Directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board also serve on the Board of Directors.