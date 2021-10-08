K Energy Helps Bring VP Racing Fuels to Puerto Rico

VP Racing Fuels, specializing in performance fuels, lubricants, additives and retail, announced a major expansion into the island of Puerto Rico, aligning with K Energy of San Juan.

“Puerto Rico is a natural extension of VP’s Branded Retail expansion plans, and K Energy, with its initial multi-store investment, is perfectly positioned to make VP the dominant brand on the island,” said Karen Madden, vice president of branded retail. “Akram Odeh and his brother Ibrahim bring years of leadership experience in the c-store business, and we plan to aggressively support their efforts in this beautiful part of the country.”

Since entering the c-store industry, VP has converted hundreds of c-stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico in a very short time. VP offers a comprehensive list of products and business services designed to help existing c-store, gas station, quick lube, car wash and marina businesses easily convert, improve margins and reduce credit card costs. The VP branding program is ideal for companies that are looking to improve their operations and profitability. VP combines the most cost-effective station-branding program with best-in-class marketing support and product development in the industry.

“As leaders of the c-store industry in Puerto Rico, we were looking to upgrade our retail presentation and product offering,” added Akram Odeh. “We immediately recognized the advantages that VP offers with a dynamic brand and an unmatched portfolio of products. Offering race fuels, motor oils, Madditive fuel additives, outdoor equipment fuels and lubricants bring new excitement to our business and customers. Our first location is already open, and it is clear we made the right decision to brand with VP. Our Grand Opening celebration was Oct. 1, 2021, and the support for the station was overwhelming!”

VP Racing Fuels is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, MotoAmerica, World Racing Group, World of Outlaws, AMA Supercross, American Flat Track, SCORE, USAC, NMCA/NMRA and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies.