MAPCO Expands, Redesigns Tennessee Location

MAPCO has redesigned and expanded its location at 2732 York Road serving the Pleasant View and Coopertown, Tenn., communities.

The 3,975-square-foot store, on 9.32 total acres, now boasts new programs including a refreshed Krispy Krunchy Chicken offer, cold grab-and-go options, a roller grill serving a selection of hot food, better-for-you products, ICEE & fountain drinks, additional coffee offerings and new in-store merchandise for guests to stock up on. The store has expanded its free parking capabilities — 58 parking spaces for trucks and 24 for auto. Guests will also find two new showers, renovated restrooms and a newly replaced fuel system for the fastest fueling experience, with eight tractor trailer diesel fueling bays with DEF.

As part of the company’s commitment to the community and improving educational opportunities for children, MAPCO executives marked the grand opening by presenting the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee with a $3,000 check for renovation of the nearby Andrew Jackson teen club that provides tutoring, career development services, STEM activities and more to local youth.

The donation is made possible through MAPCO’s Giveback program, which supports nonprofits and community organizations in the areas MAPCO serves. In line with this program, the company recently finalized a 2021 philanthropic partnership with several Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the Southeast — where MAPCO’s donations will help support the education and wellbeing of local children as Boys & Girls Club help them to reach their full potential.

“Doing good in the communities we serve and live in has always been a top priority for MAPCO,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “As we welcome local guests back to our expanded and refreshed Pleasant View location, we are honored to be able to commemorate such a special occasion by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to help them better serve youth throughout the region.”

The c-store chain will continue growth in stores across the state of Tennessee to provide high quality fuel, essential products and services to more communities. Additionally, new Amazon Lockers are now available at 27 MAPCO stores and recent company-wide ATM upgrades have equipped each store with a standardized AllPoint system that offers surcharge-free transactions for guests within network.

MAPCO is a c-store chain with nearly 340 stores throughout the Southeast region of the U.S.