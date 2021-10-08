Thorntons Releases Rewards App for Pro Drivers

The Pro Driver Refreshing Rewards card and app offers special fuel discounts and exclusive rewards for professional drivers.

Thorntons announced that it launched its new Pro Driver Refreshing Rewards app, designed to provide many of the same benefits as its Refreshing Rewards program, plus special fuel discounts and exclusive rewards for professional drivers.

Exclusive rewards include:

Points earned for every gallon pumped

Five cents off a gallon fuel every day

A free dispensed drink, Fizz Freez or coffee with every fill-up

Points can be redeemed in app for even more in store savings. Fleet guests are also welcome to sign up for the program to be eligible for additional savings.

Pro Driver Rewards cards can be used at any Thorntons location but are only available for pickup at truck stops and select high flow diesel locations.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.