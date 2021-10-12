7-Eleven Expands to Israel for the First Time

7-Eleven signed an agreement with Electra Consumer Products to develop the new stores, making Israel the 19th country in which the c-store operates.

7–Eleven has signed a master franchise agreement with Electra Consumer Products to develop and operate 7–Eleven stores in Israel. Electra is a subsidiary of ELCO, an Israeli company with a multi-faceted portfolio of business interests. The expansion marks the 7-Eleven brand’s first entry into Israel and will be the 19th country in which 7-Eleven stores will operate.

The first 7–Eleven convenience stores in Israel are expected to open in 2022. The 7–Eleven brand’s entry into the country will bring greater convenience to shoppers with its signature small-retail environment and internationally popular products, beverages, snacks and immediately consumable fresh foods.

“When looking to enter a new retail segment, we knew we wanted a company that had the experience and international reputation to deliver a first-class experience for Israeli customers. 7-Eleven introduced the world to convenience retailing and, today, is the undisputed international leader in the industry. As we begin to introduce 7-Eleven stores to neighborhoods across Israel, we are dedicated to offering the best shopping experience and products available,” said Electra Consumer Products CEO Zvika Schwimmer.

7–Eleven will support Electra Consumer Products to implement and localize the brand’s unique retail business model.

“With its vibrant growing population and continued economic expansion, Israel presents an ideal location for 7-Eleven stores to grow,” said 7-Eleven president and CEO Joe DePinto. “Our strategic relationship with Electra Consumer Products will bring 7-Eleven’s brand of convenient products and services to millions of Israeli consumers.”

In addition to Israel, 7-Eleven recently entered the country of India with its first store there opening in Mumbai. Other countries and regions with a 7-Eleven presence include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Viet Nam, Cambodia, Australia, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.