Hy-Vee Deploys New Technology for Payments and Forecourt Solutions

Hy-Vee will be able to support a variety of customer touchpoints, including traditional point of sale, self-checkout, fuel, payments, curbside pickup and more.

Hy-Vee, an employee-owned grocery and convenience retailer operating more than 280 stores in eight Midwestern states, has completed a full deployment of GK Software’s GK OmniPOS, TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive forecourt solutions in all its convenience stores. The deployment enables Hy-Vee to deliver the same flexible and scalable services to its customers at the pump and in the store.

Evolving customer expectations are putting significant pressure on convenience retailers to emphasize services such as prepared foods, frictionless checkout and fuel as retail segments converge and digital transformation accelerates. However, fuel operations are often still siloed, especially between the forecourt and in-store payments. Hy-Vee has established itself as a leader in omnichannel integration of solutions that bring ease to payments, mobile and personalization services to customers. With the GK OmniPOS, TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive solutions, Hy-Vee is able to use an integrated platform to support a variety of customer touchpoints, including traditional point of sale, self-checkout, fuel, payments, curbside pickup and more.

In addition to improving end-to-end enterprise integration, the GK solutions offer retailers:

An open omnichannel platform — Enables retailers to add a wide variety of convenience solutions like flexible touchpoints and alternative payments

All-in-One solution — A common integrated platform for all touchpoints, from traditional POS to mobile POS, kiosks, forecourt, QSR, payments and more

EMV compliance and end to end encryption (E2EE) — Futureproofs the POS for both in-store and forecourt payments

Enterprise management — Built-in software management and monitoring tools

Enterprise-class scalability — A modern, cloud-enabled platform with unlimited scale supporting many of the largest retailers globally

Extension tools and open APIs — Empower retailers to differentiate their business and more easily integrate with external solutions

“We’re always looking for ways to provide convenient, cutting-edge customer service on the forefront of such a competitive and evolving retail landscape,” said Luke Tingley, chief information officer and senior vice president at Hy-Vee. “Our goal is to implement a flexible and agile platform in store and at the pump to make our locations the most convenient destination for customers.”

“In today’s age of converging retail formats, customers expect convenience around every turn. Any interaction at the pump should also be tied to the in-store experience, and vice versa to create a frictionless shopper journey,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO of GK Software USA. “By rounding out the OmniPOS solution suite with TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive, Hy-Vee is able to create a cohesive, seamless journey for shoppers at every touchpoint, furthering convenience and loyalty with customers.”

Hy-Vee has sales of $11 billion annually, with more than 85,000 employees.