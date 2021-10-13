Casey’s Expands Partnership With IRI to Launch New Collaboration Portal

The portal will provide easy access to item, day and store-level transactional data and shopper insights and offer a unified view of Casey’s business and the convenience marketplace.

Casey’s and IRI, a fast-growing global technology company specializing in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, announced they are expanding their point-of-sale data sharing partnership to include frequent shopper loyalty program data from Casey’s Rewards’ over 4 million members.

Casey’s POS and loyalty data will be integrated in a new collaboration portal that will arm Casey’s merchants and supplier partners with the data and insights needed to create a differentiated product assortment where the right products are optimally placed, priced and promoted to drive traffic, revenue and profitability. Hosted on the IRI Liquid Data platform, the portal will provide easy access to item, day and store-level transactional data and shopper insights and offer a unified view of Casey’s business and the convenience marketplace.

“IRI’s data and analytics have helped us enhance our capability to be even more relevant, engaging and convenient for our guests, and we are excited at the new market opportunities it will allow us to unlock in the future,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer of Casey’s. “We look forward to building upon our relationship and introducing this powerful portal so we can collaborate with our suppliers more effectively and efficiently as we generate new opportunities for growth.”

“With over 2,300 convenience stores in the Midwest and South, Casey’s is continuously finding new ways to elevate the shopping experience for its guests,” said Baljit “Bal” Dail, president of IRI Global. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Casey’s and build a best-in-class program to help them maximize their ROI and provide their CPG suppliers with accurate, real-time and actionable insights driven by the most representative convenience store data available.”

Casey’s operates over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.