General Mills Foodservice is introducing Pillsbury Freezer-to-Oven Croissants, which make it easy to bake consistently flaky, high-quality croissants in less than 30 minutes. The croissants go straight from the freezer to the oven and require no thawing or proofing — allowing operators to bake off fresh croissants with no advance planning. Featuring 48 flaky layers, the European-style croissants are available in butter and chocolate swirl — made with Barry Callebaut semi-sweet chocolate from Belgium. Both varieties feature a rich, buttery flavor, tender texture and flaky crust every time, thanks to a proprietary process backed by rigorous testing.

General Mills Foodservice

www.generalmillscf.com