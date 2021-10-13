Shopper Platform NewsBreak Is Now Shep Digital Solutions

The digital shopper tool’s rebranding comes after addition of wider range of customizable merchandising services for convenience and other retail.

Digital shopper marketing platform NewsBreak Media Networks is now Shep Digital Solutions. The platform serves the fuel and convenience retail industry, converting fuel-only customers to multi-product purchasers.

The new name and branding, the company said in a statement, better represents its full range of customizable digital merchandising services for convenience stores and other retail businesses. While NewsBreak started primarily as a forecourt media company, Shep will offer comprehensive digital shopper marketing solutions.

“In the last couple of years, we have expanded our services to address where the industry is going, and the new brand identity reflects that,” said Bob Bradley, CEO of Shep Digital Solutions. “We’ve been a leader in digital merchandising and shopper marketing, but now we can provide even more value to new and existing clients with a broad range of customizable options.”

In addition to a new name and logo, Shep is launching a new website, which highlights Shep’s core services like marketing automation and content procurement and production. Shep automates the forecourt media process and integrates it into the overall shopper marketing strategy with targeted messaging.

Shep’s content is curated locally and features local news, weather and lifestyle content, making it more engaging and relevant to customers. The consumer experience and merchandising messages are driven by Shep’s proprietary data analytics platform, which uses information like historical sales, loyalty program data, weather, time of day, neighborhood demographics and more to increase conversion rates.

“Our customizable platform helps convenience stores turn fuel-only customers into in-store, multi-product purchasers,” said Shep President Brian Nelson. “Shep focuses on creating episodic transactions to convert visitors into higher profit margin customers.”

