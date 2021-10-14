7-Eleven Collaborates With Paqui and Liquid Death for New ‘One Slice Challenge’

The challenge includes one slice of any 7-Eleven pizza topped with 7-Eleven's proprietary 11-Pepper Sauce, a two-ounce bag of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips and a can of Liquid Death Mountain Water.

Participating 7-Eleven stores are offering the One Slice Challenge while supplies last. Those brave enough to participate will choose to eat one slice of any 7-Eleven pizza topped with 7-Eleven’s proprietary 11-Pepper Sauce, a two-ounce bag of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips and a can of Liquid Death Mountain Water.

7-Eleven is asking fans to post their reactions to the challenge (aka eating, drinking and sweating) on social media in true “pics or it didn’t happen” fashion. Consumers need to simply head to Instagram, TikTok or Twitter to share a photo or video (or both) that shows them in action taking the #OneSliceChallenge. The reward for finishing is the chance to be featured on 7-Eleven social channels.

“We want to celebrate the risk-takers and those who are always up for a challenge by giving them a fun way to make 7-Eleven part of their daily lives,” says Amber Langston, 7-Eleven product director of pizza. “And what better way to try our new 7-Meat Pizza and 11-Pepper sauce than to combine them and add a satisfying crunchy chip to the top?!”

The One Slice Challenge at participating 7-Eleven stores takes place during the month of October for just $3 with 7Rewards. Consumers can customize their challenge with a choice of:

Any slice of 7-Eleven pizza — cheese, pepperoni or the new 7-Meat Pizza, which is piled high with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, beef, bacon, diced ham and Italian sausage.

A packet of 11-Pepper Sauce made from 11 varieties of peppers, including ghost pepper, habanero, chili powder, black pepper, white pepper, chipotle, jalapeño, ancho, pasilla, guajillo and red pepper.

Any can of Liquid Death Mountain Water — still or sparkling.

