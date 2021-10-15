Kum & Go Launches New Made-to-Order Menu in Nebraska

Kum & Go is launching its new fresh food menu at stores in Omaha, Neb. and the surrounding metro area. The new made-to-order menu, which launched in Little Rock, Ark.-area stores this summer, includes grain bowls, premium meat and vegetables layered on fresh baked bread, blended smoothies, cold brew frappés, and more.

“Inspired by our customers describing how difficult it is to find tasty, healthier foods while on the go, we created a menu that goes beyond what anyone would expect from a convenience store. We’re emphasizing great ingredients like braised meats and fresh toppings that are delicious and flavorful,” said Kum & Go Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Ging. “From a pulled pork bowl with mango salsa and crumbled Taki’s to a salsa verde chicken sandwich on freshly baked bread, and vegetarian options, our customers will find made-to-order items that fit their tastes and ensure maximum freshness.”

The made-fresh-for-you menu will be available at all Kum & Go stores in Omaha and the surrounding metro area by the end of October.

“Kum & Go embraces an ongoing process of food innovation. As we expand our new menu to a second market, we’re in a perfect position to deliver a fresh perspective on how to eat healthier without sacrificing time, flavor and fun,” said Kum & Go Interim Vice President of Food Stuart Taylor. “We see this as another opportunity to solidify Kum & Go’s positioning as a food destination.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain that has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing ten percent of its profits with charitable causes.