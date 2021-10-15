MAPCO Opens Nashville Flagship Store

MAPCO opened its new flagship location at 4671 Trousdale Drive, serving the Nashville, Tenn., community. The new 5,600-square-foot store — designed to offer a better break for guests with its efficient layout and modern design — is accessible from I-65 North, which takes residents right into the heart of Music City.

MAPCO executives and community leaders honored the grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 14. As part of MAPCO’s ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, the company also donated $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) in celebration of the store to support the nonprofit’s mission of education, health and advocacy. MAPCO’s donation will help fund education programming and workforce training for youth in Nashville and surrounding communities.

Attending the ceremony were MAPCO company executives, Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Nashville city officials, Nashville Soccer Club’s Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Dan Farrell, and the BGCMT Chief Development Officer Jennifer Wheeler and Director of Resource Development Lucy Shaffer.

“At MAPCO, we are always looking for new ways to do good in the communities we serve and live in, especially in our home city of Nashville,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “We are honored to commemorate Nashville’s new flagship MAPCO store with this donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, and we look forward to supporting the organization’s efforts as they continue to serve youth throughout the region.”

The grand opening is part of MAPCO’s continual work to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST and create a place where guests will enjoy a Better Break as they refresh and recharge. The new store now boasts a modernized design with large windows and tall ceilings for an abundance of natural light and restrooms with spacious functionality.

Also included are self-checkout options for guests, indoor and outdoor seating options, and a curved canopy to facilitate the flow in the fueling area, now with 14 fueling stations. Guests can enjoy new programs including an in-store Subway offer, a wide selection of hot and cold grab-and-go-sandwiches, roller grill items, and new beverage offerings, such as additional soda and frozen carbonated options; Fresh Blend machines serving real fruit smoothies, lattes, frappes, shakes and fruit refreshers; bean-to-cup coffee; and an enlarged beer cave and cold vault, complete with an eight-foot wine case.

MAPCO will continue growth in stores across the state of Tennessee to provide high-quality fuel and essential products and services to more communities. MAPCO also remains committed to serving customers with technology through added convenient offerings such as its MAPCO app. Additionally, new Amazon Lockers are now available at 27 MAPCO stores — soon to be added to this flagship store location — and recent company-wide ATM upgrades have equipped each store with a standardized AllPoint system that offers surcharge-free transactions for guests within network.

Nashville guests are invited to join the team at the flagship store for a special Cook-Out event on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a football tailgate-inspired atmosphere, complete with free Johnsonville sausage grilled outdoors and food and beverage offerings from MAPCO’s business partners, including Monster. Games and activities will be available for family-friendly fun.

The MAPCO team has more than 3,200 employees and nearly 340 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of products and services.